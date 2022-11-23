The Scottish government cannot hold an independence referendum without the consent of the UK government, the Supreme Court has ruled. A panel of five justices delivered its decision on Wednesday morning (23 November). The case was brought to the court after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out plans to hold a second vote on independence on 19 October 2023. The Scottish Government’s top law officer, the Lord Advocate, asked the court to rule on whether Holyrood has competence to legislate for the vote.