Watch: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses UK MPs in Westminster speech

President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the “strong British character” on his first visit to the UK since Russia first invaded Ukraine last year. He met with Rishi Sunak at Number 10 Downing Street, discussing whether Russian athletes should be banned from the 2024 Olympics, and will later visit Ukrainian troops. Zelensky also met King Charles at Buckingham Palace.

In a speech to Parliament, Zelensky thanked Britain on behalf of his country’s “war heroes”. With the sunlight shining through Westminster’s stained glass, he said: “I have come here and stand before you on behalf of the brave, on behalf of our war heroes who are now in the trenches under enemy artillery fire, on behalf of our air gunners, and every defender of the sky who protects Ukraine against enemy aircraft and missiles, on behalf of our tank men who fight to restore our Ukrainian borders, on behalf of our conscripts who are being trained now including here in Britain. Thank you, Britain.”