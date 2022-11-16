Showing Now | News
Watch: walker captures moment he spotted a ghostly ‘Brocken spectre’ hiking alongside him in Lake District
A man recorded the moment he spotted a "ghostly figure" walking alongside him in the mountains. Chris Randall, 45, was walking in the Lake District, Cumbria, when he spotted a ‘Brocken spectre’ - a large shadow of an observer cast onto cloud or mist - out of the corner of his eye.
A Brocken spectre is a rare phenomenon which takes place on a misty day when the sun is behind a climber - their shadow is projected forwards through the mist. The rainbow effect is created by the sun hitting water particles in the air.
Chris, a food producer, from Buxton, Derbyshire, said: "I do a lot of hill walking, it is quite common in the mountains. For years I have been trying to catch one, the weather conditions have to be right for one to appear. The Brocken spectre gives the appearance you have a shadowy presence walking alongside you, that comes and goes with the mist and the light.
"It's very surreal and was a little unnerving. I camped the night before so I knew there was cloud up and about the area and I was hopeful I would see one that day. As soon as I caught it in the corner of my eye, I knew exactly what it was."
Chris was camping alone on Red Pike near Wasdale Head, Lake District, Cumbria, when he saw the rare phenomenon. The phenomenon can appear on any misty mountainside, or cloud bank, or be seen from an aircraft. The name Brocken spectre originates from the frequent fogs and low-altitude accessibility of the Brocken, a peak in the Harz Mountains in Germany, where many have been spotted.
