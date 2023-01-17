Our team spent the night with Destiny Streetworx who help those on the streets of Newcastle. The charity have helped the homeless for a long time and are continuing to do that work thanks to the help of the public. Some 741 deaths of homeless people were registered in 2021 in England and Wales, up 8 per cent on the previous year, estimates show. The increase means the number of deaths has returned to pre-pandemic levels after a drop in 2020.