Watch: West Midlands restaurant named best in the UK

Squaremeal's Top 100 Guide saw Grace & Savour come out on top as the best in the UK. Located in Hampton Manor just outside of Solihull, this fine restaurant won the favour of both reader votes and expert critics, and our team went there to find out what makes this restaurant unique and special.