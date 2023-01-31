Members of Extinction Rebellion (XR) stormed the House of Lords on Monday in protest against the new Public Order Bill. Twelve members of the environment activist group disturbed proceedings wearing tops bearing the slogan ‘Defend Human Rights’. They were removed from the upper chamber by doorkeepers and security staff.

No arrests were made and the disturbance led to a short adjournment to proceedings. The campaigners later posted footage of the protest on social media. A House of Lords spokesperson said: “A small group of protesters staged a demonstration in the public gallery of the House of Lords during the report stage of the Public Order Bill. “Proceedings were suspended for a short time while the protesters were escorted from the building and the House resumed.”