Watch: Young boy’s dream comes true after he gets to be a motorbike cop for a day

A five-year-old boy who is grieving his dad has gone viral after he became an honorary motorbike cop for the day.Harry Farrell was left heartbroken when his footballer dad Craig died suddenly aged just 39.The striker, who won three caps for England U-16s, and played for Carlisle United, York City and Whitby Town, passed away last May. Little Harry, who dreams of being a cop when he grows up, asked Santa Claus for an electric police motorbike for Christmas. His dream of being a cop came true when Durham Constabulary’s Motorcycle Section surprised him at his home on Sunday (15/1).