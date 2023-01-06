Showing Now | News
Watch: What do people think of Prince Harry’s controversial ‘Spare’ memoir leaks?
A series of bombshell revelations have already leaked from Prince Harry’s explosive autobiography. The extracts have been published in newspapers including The Guardian, The Telegraph and Daily Mail. It comes ahead of Spare’s release date on Tuesday (10 January). Copies of Prince Harry’s book have already gone on sale in Spain, five days early, despite tight security. Bookshops in the UK, meanwhile, say they are under a strict embargo to ensure the Duke of Sussex’s autobiography is not released early. But what do people think about the claims?
