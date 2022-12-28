Airport staff, driving examiners, rail workers and other employees across England and Wales are set to host a series of strikes over the busy New Year period. Measures have been put in place by the government to cover the airports, but with so many going on it can be hard to keep track off all the walkouts happening during one of the busiest periods of the year for travel. So, with that in mind, here’s all the strikes happening over the New Year period and what services they might affect.