Showing Now | News

NationalWorld Team | 3 hours ago

Video: What’s behind the UK’s record net migration?

Net migration in the UK has hit over half a million - the highest ever figure recorded. Data from the Office for National Statistics revealed net migration increased from 173,000 in the year to June 2021 to 504,000 to June this year. But why has this happened?

03:36

Daredevil climbed onto the roof of Anfield in the dead of night

03:05

Video: ‘Daughter asked me if we were going to starve’ - single mum’s story amid emergency food parcel crisis

03:03

Video: All you need to know about the UK strike action this Winter

11:51

Video: Starmer and Sunak face off over UK’s growth in G7

National World Explainers

12:18

Interest rates Q&A: the rise explained and how it impacts you

01:00

Boardmasters 2023: how to get a ticket, line up with Liam Gallagher and key dates explained

01:27

COP 27: Who is Alaa Abd El Fattah and why is he in an Egyptian prison?

01:00

What is Mastodon? The social media site Twitter users are taking to

More National World Explainers

01:00

Nurses strike: the biggest dispute for 100 years explained

01:50

What is a recession and what does it mean for UK economy explained

08:22

Video: What’s going on with Twitter? Latest on Elon Musk’s takeover explained

03:05

Watch: Suella Braverman’s new deal with France to reduce flow of migrants explained

Football and Sport

24:27

Video: What does Beth Mead’s injury mean for England? Would Leah Williamson have worn the One Love armband?

16:41

Video: ‘Brave’ England v Iran World Cup team selection rewarded and One Love rainbow armband debate

03:15

Video: ‘Mixed feelings’ - Giovanni van Bronckhorst Rangers exit explained as reason for poor form given

16:56

Video: FIFA Uncovered - meet filmmaker behind Netflix documentary as reason Sepp Blatter took part revealed

More Football and Sport

13:21

Watch: what impact are increased Women’s Super League attendances having on the game? | WSL Football Show

02:29

Video: ‘Furious, no way back’ - writer’s verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan

03:48

Watch: ‘world’s his oyster’ - verdict on emerging Leeds United talent as two key factors revealed

03:33

Video: ‘Gutted’ - Marcelo Bielsa Leeds United verdict as ex-boss linked to Premier League rivals

TV and Culture

00:33

Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread

39:38

Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

02:44

Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter

01:00

Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week

More TV and Culture

03:03

On the Box: what to watch and stream in November

01:00

What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin

42:02

Terrifier 2 reaction and our favourite gore-filled horror movies | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

37:02

Halloween Ends review, The Woman King reaction and this week’s new releases | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

Podcasts

27:05

Screen Babble: the inside track on what to watch and stream on TV - and what to avoid

28:33

Screen Babble: crime, kitchens, dramedies and old favourites | episode 2

34:44

Working up an ‘Appetite for Adventure’ with Ghillie Basan and Lee Craigie | Scran

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power

More Podcasts

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special

20:42

Football Talk: Champions League reaction, Jurgen Klopp under pressure and England’s World Cup squad

27:09

Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast

30:15

What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

03:05

Can England win a major trophy with Gareth Southgate as manager? World sports writers verdict

00:00

Live at 11am each weekday: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 daily show

03:05

Video: Fans deliver England v USA verdict as stadium problems revealed

01:45

Video: Rahman Osman’s diary - behind the scenes of England’s media bubble in Qatar

More FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

02:20

Video exclusive: Ex-Man Utd star Diego Forlan gives his verdict on England’s win over Iran

01:21

Video: ‘Very impressive’ - Rahman Osman’s reaction as England beat Iran in World Cup 2022 opener

01:05

Video: Rahman Osman meets England fans in Qatar ahead of the World Cup opener against Iran

14:06

Watch: Battle of the Joes - take our big FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quiz