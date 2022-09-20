Showing Now | News
Who is Britain’s best local hero? | Bragging Rights (Episode one)
The new NationalWorld.comTV series where our journalists aim to prove their city is the place to be.
In this week’s second episode, we canvass opinions across our cities to find out who they’d crown their best and most famous ‘local hero’.
Will it be Paul O’Grady, Manchester City and Birmingham hero Jack Grealish, former Dr Who star David Tenant or music legend Ozzie Osbourne?
Iain Lynn is in the chair as guest host and overall judge in the contest. Look out for episode three coming soon.
Up Next
22:50
Which UK cities have the best live music scene? | Bragging Rights (Pilot)
03:05
Small businesses ‘at risk of going bust’ without speedy intervention as prices continue to rise
01:03
Gary Neville jokes with Sir Kier Starmer on stage at Labour Party Conference
03:05
Cost of living crisis: could a pint really cost £20? Exploring impact on our pubs
08:50
UK mini-budget 2022: tax cuts, stamp duty and energy support schemes explained
03:05
Pound rate sinks to record low: What it means for household energy bills, fuel prices and goods
02:30
University Freshers’ Week 2022: Tips for students to stay safe
02:05
Energy bills: Four tips to save money on your bills
02:21
Has Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp underachieved during his time at Anfield?
02:11
Rugby League World Cup 2022: a history of the competition
15:43
World Cup Qatar 2022: England’s defensive options and how far will the home nations go? | Football Talk
03:05
What is the greatest Premier League moment of all time?
16:14
Nadia on Indian Matchmaking season two: ‘Women were treated differently to men’ on Netflix show
31:30
Crime Of The Future Review and our favourite movie opening scenes | (Not) Everyone’s a Film Critic
01:00
What’s on at the cinema: your weekly guide to the best new releases
08:06