Woman has smashed through ‘triple-glazed glass ceiling’ to become Britain’s first blind and Black barrister
A woman has smashed through the “triple-glazed glass ceiling” to become Britain’s first blind and Black barrister.
Jessikah Inaba, 23, qualified last week after studying for five years at university in London.
She completed her entire course using Braille and credits her friends and tutors for helping to fill in the gaps.
