NationalWorldTV

Showing Now | News

NationalWorld Team | 10 minutes ago

Watch: Year in review - best and key moments from 2022

From Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February, to the death of Britian’s longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II in September and widespread strikes across the country, 2022 had a lot of extraordinary events that impacted Britain and the rest of the world. What will you remember most about this year when looking back in years to come? In this video, we are taking a look back at some of the most memorable moments and things we'll never forget.

