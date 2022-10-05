Footage shows the moment a young man diced with death as he staggered across a live railway track - just seconds before a train thundered past.

The shocking CCTV has been released as part of a warning to student freshers following the worrying near-miss in Lincoln city centre.

The video shows a young male clambering over the barriers before stumbling across two live tracks on Lincoln High Street.

Just four seconds later a heavy freight train blasts through at around 100mph blaring its horn while the man seems oblivious to the danger.