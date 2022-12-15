For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Showing Now | Podcasts

NationalWorld Team | 6 hours ago

Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley

This week we’ve thrown the rule book out and we’re focussing on what cannot be avoided - Christmas telly! We start with our Christmas movie recommendations - Joyeux Noel, How the Grinch stole Christmas Nativity! and more. Then to our Christmas ‘institutions’ the kind of telly you can’t go without at Christmas which includes the soaps, The Snowman but not the King’s speech as it happens. Finally we talk about the new stuff, what’s coming up and spans many genres, this includes; the BBC Panto, the Smeds and the Smoos, Treason, Mayflies and the hotly anticipated Happy Valley.We hope this helps with some of those all-important festive viewing choices (or arguments!). Happy Christmas from team Screen Babble!

Up Next

31:37

Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

34:42

Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating

29:44

Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama

News

04:03

Watch: Emotions run high as nurses hold biggest strike in NHS history

02:09

Watch: Driver of stolen Porsche jailed for 10 years after 100 mph chase

03:05

Watch: Aldi and Lidl still the best value supermarkets despite big increases in prices

03:05

Watch: Do you support nurses taking strike action? Views across the UK

More News

14:27

Watch: Starmer and Sunak battle over Union Strikes at PMQs

03:05

Video - Cost-cutting Christmas: Have you made sacrifices to cope with the cost of living crisis?

15:11

Watch: Rishi Sunak unveils immigration deal to deport Albanian asylum seekers

04:59

Watch: Meet the 81-year-old bodybuilder who still competes despite having had a triple heart bypass

National World Explainers

03:05

Video: Royal Christmas Broadcast - What can we expect from King Charles III’s first Christmas message?

01:00

Video: Compensation - What to do if your train is delayed or cancelled

03:05

Watch: Savvy shopping this Christmas - Alice Beer with advice on keeping spending in check

01:00

Watch: China protests - Covid-19 policy and the situation explained

More National World Explainers

03:05

Video: The Christmas Dinner: How much more expensive are these 11 festive lunch favourites?

03:05

Video: Should Yorkshire pudding be part of a traditional Christmas turkey dinner?

08:25

Video: Nurses’ strike explained - All the key questions answered

03:05

Video: Housing market outlook 2023 - Will house prices go up or down? Is now a good time to buy?

Football and Sport

02:37

Video: ‘Grab it with both hands’ - how World Cup could open door for player all Tottenham fans want to see

03:23

Video: ‘Potentially might happen’ - writer names three forwards who could join Man Utd in January window

03:40

Watch: ‘No surprise’ - Leeds United fans’ favourite tipped for Elland Road exit in January window

01:44

Video: Who to watch at the World Darts Championship 2022

More Football and Sport

16:39

Video: How much does women’s football owe to Jill Scott? | Women’s Super League Show

04:55

Video: The one reason that could give Liverpool’s rivals the edge in Jude Bellingham transfer tussle

02:40

FIFA World Cup 2022: the things you can’t do in Qatar

24:27

Video: What does Beth Mead’s injury mean for England? | Would Leah Williamson have worn the One Love armband?

TV and Culture

44:38

Watch: Best Films of 2022 - The top 10 films of the year | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

39:09

Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

01:29

Watch: Five things we learned from Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary

03:02

Moment Boy George was greeted by his classic hit Karma Chameleon after I’m a Celeb exit

More TV and Culture

00:33

Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread

39:38

Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

02:44

Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter

01:00

Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

27:43

What’s next for England and boss Gareth Southgate after World Cup 2022 heartbreak?

03:05

Video: What life is really like in Qatar covering the World Cup - Rahman’s diary

22:40

Video: England’s World Cup group stage verdict and Wales fan reaction | Football Talk special

13:23

Video: How England can beat France in World Cup 2022 Quarter Finals | Football Talk

More FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

03:05

Video: Paul ‘Tango’ Gregory on the World Cup experience so far

03:05

Video: What we know about England’s last 16 opponents Senegal

02:05

Video: England v France - Kyle Walker talks about playing against Mbappe

03:05

Video: Is the Messi and Ronaldo generation over?