This week we’ve thrown the rule book out and we’re focussing on what cannot be avoided - Christmas telly! We start with our Christmas movie recommendations - Joyeux Noel, How the Grinch stole Christmas Nativity! and more. Then to our Christmas ‘institutions’ the kind of telly you can’t go without at Christmas which includes the soaps, The Snowman but not the King’s speech as it happens. Finally we talk about the new stuff, what’s coming up and spans many genres, this includes; the BBC Panto, the Smeds and the Smoos, Treason, Mayflies and the hotly anticipated Happy Valley.We hope this helps with some of those all-important festive viewing choices (or arguments!). Happy Christmas from team Screen Babble!