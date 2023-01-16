For the curious.
NationalWorldTV

Showing Now | Podcasts

Ethan Shone | 9 hours ago

Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up

In this episode of Uncovered we take a closer look at Levelling Up and how local aurthories are being impacted by it. has recently revealed how councils across the country have spent in excess of £27million producing bids for Levelling Up funding in recent years. Despite this, many of these already cash-strapped councils will not have received a penny in funding.On this episode of Uncovered host Kelly Crichton is joined by NationalWorld’s investigative reporter Ethan Shone who has written a series of articles on this topic which you can find at

