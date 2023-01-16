Showing Now | Podcasts
Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up
In this episode of Uncovered we take a closer look at Levelling Up and how local aurthories are being impacted by it. has recently revealed how councils across the country have spent in excess of £27million producing bids for Levelling Up funding in recent years. Despite this, many of these already cash-strapped councils will not have received a penny in funding.On this episode of Uncovered host Kelly Crichton is joined by NationalWorld’s investigative reporter Ethan Shone who has written a series of articles on this topic which you can find at
Up Next
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51
Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people
01:05
Watch: Council slammed for King Charles mural which locals say looks “like Spitting Image puppet”
00:40
Watch: Tree crashes through woman’s roof on Friday the 13th
02:21
Watch: Traffic Cops on Channel 5 - Moment thief crashes stolen Range Rover at 120mph with dog trapped inside
00:30
Watch: Camden shooting arrest - 22 year old man suspected of attempted murder
01:23
Watch: Flooding on the River Ouse in York
07:11
Watch: Crime Caught on Camera - Cops chainsaw drug dealer’s door, £700k luxury cars theft and more
00:41
Watch: Blazing chaos - Bristol arsonist who set fire to 20 vehicles gets jailed
01:43
Watch: Man loses 70kg in 9 months by ditching Pepsi, working out and eating healthy
02:18
Watch: When was the first Australian open?
03:05
Watch: How to apply for £350 grant towards energy bills for bar and pub staff
03:05
Watch: What help is available as one energy support measure deadline approaches?
01:00
Watch: Martin Lewis money saving tips: How to save money on your energy bills
01:00
Watch: Will schools close if teachers go on strike?
07:56
Watch: How cash-strapped councils have had to spend millions to bid for levelling up funding
00:52
Watch: How Thor the Walrus journeyed hundreds of miles across the UK and Europe
01:00
Watch: What support is available for people struggling with bills in 2023?
03:33
Watch: ‘Must step up’ - key things that will decide who wins Tottenham v Arsenal North London derby battle
02:54
Watch: ‘Wounded animal’ - Manchester derby prediction and where Utd v City game will be won and lost
01:53
Video: ‘Unlikely’ - verdict on Man Utd transfer window plans that might disappoint fans
01:00
Watch: Football banning orders rise significantly this season compared to last
06:39
Watch: Women’s Super League fixtures - The return of the WSL and Arsenal vs Chelsea
19:26
Watch: Latest Women’s Super League transfers - All the big moves including Beth England and Jordan Nobbs
22:39
Football Talk video: Transfer window so far rated and Gareth Bale - one of the game’s greats?
03:37
Watch: ‘Everything in his locker’ - Spurs-linked star could reveal whether Antonio Conte gets transfer wish
04:27
Watch: Weekend Watch - Kaleidoscope, Love Island, Vikings Valhalla and Hunters
03:05
February half term: Our getaway guide
04:06
Watch: The World’s 10 Best Cities for 2023
04:31