Listen: Uncovered - The impact of new voter ID laws

In this episode of Uncovered we take a look at new legislation which requires voters to present ID at polling stations this year. Under these new rules voters across England, Scotland and Wales will need to present photo ID from a list of approved forms. Data and investigations Editor at NationalWorld Harriet Clugston has been looking at research from the Cabinet Office and as well as some Electoral Commission data to understand what the impact of his new legislation might be. Harriet also speaks to Jess Garland, Director of Policy and Research at the Electoral Reform Society campaign group, to get their take on these changes.