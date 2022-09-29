In the last episode in the current series of The Reset Room podcast I’m joined once again by our resident expert Amana Walker. On this podcast we talk all about role models, where we can find them and how we can be them ourselves.

Amana gives advice to a listener who has been in touch looking for assistance as her daughter’s behaviour has changed in recent weeks. When faced with difficult family situations Amana says it’s sometimes best to give our loved ones the space they need whilst maintaining an open line of communication and ensuring we are still acting like a positive role model for them.