Showing Now | Podcasts
Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people
This week Rosalind continues her amble around Fife where she visits Bowhouse - a part of the Balcaskie Estate, located in the heart of the East Neuk, between Elie and St Monans. Bowhouse aims to connect small growers and producers with restaurants and shoppers, giving everyone better access to local ingredients and produce. There are on site producers who operate from there permanently as well as others who run stalls on their market weekends.Rosalind speaks to Rosie Jack, Manager at Bowhouse who tells her all about this innovative local facility. Rosalind also meets with some of the residents including Lucy Hine of Futtle, an organic brewery, taproom, bottle shop and music venue, Hazel Powell and Giacomo Pesce of Baern Cafe, which boasts a rather singular oven; Tom Booth of East Neuk Market Garden and Fiona Fraser of the Bothy Kitchen.
Up Next
01:59
Video: Three people have been arrested after the discovery of two dead babies
00:18
Video: Riots takeover parts of Amsterdam after Morocco’s 2-0 defeat of Belgium
00:48
Video: Thug driver is rammed by a police car while fleeing on foot after high-speed chase
03:05
Video: Ultimate Christmas shopping guide - 8 top tips from a retail expert to bag a festive bargain
03:05
Tips on how to keep yourself and others safe on a night out
03:05
Changing shopping habits: the ‘forgotten’ foods people are buying to help cut down on bills
05:48
Women’s Aid on what the PM must do to tackle domestic abuse
03:05
We visit the world’s first hotel powered entirely by electric vehicles
12:18
Interest rates Q&A: the rise explained and how it impacts you
01:00
Boardmasters 2023: how to get a ticket, line up with Liam Gallagher and key dates explained
01:27
COP 27: Who is Alaa Abd El Fattah and why is he in an Egyptian prison?
01:00
What is Mastodon? The social media site Twitter users are taking to
01:00
Nurses strike: the biggest dispute for 100 years explained
01:50
What is a recession and what does it mean for UK economy explained
08:22
Video: What’s going on with Twitter? Latest on Elon Musk’s takeover explained
03:05
Watch: Suella Braverman’s new deal with France to reduce flow of migrants explained
24:27
Video: What does Beth Mead’s injury mean for England? | Would Leah Williamson have worn the One Love armband?
16:41
Video: ‘Brave’ England v Iran World Cup team selection rewarded and One Love rainbow armband debate
03:15
Video: ‘Mixed feelings’ - Giovanni van Bronckhorst Rangers exit explained as reason for poor form given
16:56
Video: FIFA Uncovered - meet filmmaker behind Netflix documentary as reason Sepp Blatter took part revealed
13:21
Watch: what impact are increased Women’s Super League attendances having on the game? | WSL Football Show
02:29
Video: ‘Furious, no way back’ - writer’s verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan
03:48
Watch: ‘world’s his oyster’ - verdict on emerging Leeds United talent as two key factors revealed
03:33
Video: ‘Gutted’ - Marcelo Bielsa Leeds United verdict as ex-boss linked to Premier League rivals
39:09
Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
03:02
Moment Boy George was greeted by his classic hit Karma Chameleon after I’m a Celeb exit
00:33
Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread
39:38
Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
16:52
Watch: England and Wales face crucial decisions before next World Cup games | Football Talk
00:00
Live each weekday: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 daily show
03:05
Can England win a major trophy with Gareth Southgate as manager? World sports writers verdict
03:05
Video: Fans deliver England v USA verdict as stadium problems revealed
01:45
Video: Rahman Osman’s diary - behind the scenes of England’s media bubble in Qatar
02:20
Video exclusive: Ex-Man Utd star Diego Forlan gives his verdict on England’s win over Iran
01:21
Video: ‘Very impressive’ - Rahman Osman’s reaction as England beat Iran in World Cup 2022 opener
01:05