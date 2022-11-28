For the curious.
Showing Now | Podcasts

NationalWorld Team | 3 hours ago

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

This week Rosalind continues her amble around Fife where she visits Bowhouse - a part of the Balcaskie Estate, located in the heart of the East Neuk, between Elie and St Monans. Bowhouse aims to connect small growers and producers with restaurants and shoppers, giving everyone better access to local ingredients and produce. There are on site producers who operate from there permanently as well as others who run stalls on their market weekends.Rosalind speaks to Rosie Jack, Manager at Bowhouse who tells her all about this innovative local facility. Rosalind also meets with some of the residents including Lucy Hine of Futtle, an organic brewery, taproom, bottle shop and music venue, Hazel Powell and Giacomo Pesce of Baern Cafe, which boasts a rather singular oven; Tom Booth of East Neuk Market Garden and Fiona Fraser of the Bothy Kitchen.

