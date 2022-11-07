On this episode of Scran, Rosalind is joined by Lee Craigie and Ghillie Basan, who were part of this year’s sustainable food and travel project.

Appetite for Adventure was created to celebrate Scotland's Year of Stories 2022 and to promote sustainable active travel and food tourism through hostelling.

Hostelling Scotland teamed up with Adventure Syndicate for this project where Lee, an ex-professional mountain bike rider and Ghillie, a well-known cook and food author took on the North Coast 500 and experienced some of the finest locally sourced food and drink Scotland has to offer.

You'll hear all about their adventures on an alternative route, the amazing food and drink they consumed and why Ghillie, a non-cyclist has been converted.