Welcome to the second episode of NationalWorld’s new TV podcast Screen Babble. We’ll be putting in the leg work, helping you decide where’s best to invest your viewing time and what’s to be avoided.

This week we discuss what we’ve been watching recently, from recent releases like Mammals to old favourites like The Thick of It. We’re then joined briefly by actor Ambika Mod, star of BBC One medical drama This Is Going To Hurt, who told Alex recently what she’s been watching and enjoying in recent months.