Welcome to NationalWorld’s TV podcast, Screen Babble. Your guide to what to watch; we’ll be putting in the leg work, helping you decide where’s best to invest your viewing time and what’s to be avoided.On this week’s Screen Babble we have our usual catch up on what we’ve been watching which includes The Office, Flatshare, The Good Fight and Slow Horses.This week’s deep dive is into the launch of ITVX this week, ITV’s new paid-for streaming platform, which is going to bring us all sorts of new telly such as ‘I am Ruth’ starring Kate ‘back to the future’ Steven tells us about comedy series Absolute Power starring Stephen Fry, set in the early 00s it takes aim at celebrity culture and the PR industry it is set in.