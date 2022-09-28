Showing Now | Podcasts
The Body on Seaham Beach - part one | Testimony
On 13th May 2006, a man walking on the beach in Seaham, south of Sunderland, made a shocking discovery.
He called the police and set in train a series of events that have yet to be resolved. We explore the events that took place following the discovery of these human remains on the Featherbed Rocks.
Fiona Thompson, who covered the story as a reporter for the Sunderland Echo at the time, takes us through the actions by police and others in the following weeks, months and years in an attempt to identify these remains.
