Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama

On this week’s Screen Babble we have our usual catch up on what we’ve been watching which includes Brassic, Industry and Goncharov (ahem). We are also joined by Sarah McCann, Search and Trends Writer for NationalWorld who tells us all about The White Lotus and its beautiful setting.This week’s deep dive is into BBC Drama Granite Harbour - spoiler alert - it may not have floated Alex’s boat...In ‘back to the future’ Steven tells us about Irvine Welsh’s foray into telly drama, ‘Crime’, which first aired in 2021 and is not available on BritBox.