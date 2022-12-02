Showing Now | Podcasts
Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama
On this week’s Screen Babble we have our usual catch up on what we’ve been watching which includes Brassic, Industry and Goncharov (ahem). We are also joined by Sarah McCann, Search and Trends Writer for NationalWorld who tells us all about The White Lotus and its beautiful setting.This week’s deep dive is into BBC Drama Granite Harbour - spoiler alert - it may not have floated Alex’s boat...In ‘back to the future’ Steven tells us about Irvine Welsh’s foray into telly drama, ‘Crime’, which first aired in 2021 and is not available on BritBox.
Up Next
34:42
Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating
28:33
Screen Babble: crime, kitchens, dramedies and old favourites | episode 2
39:51
Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people
34:44
Working up an ‘Appetite for Adventure’ with Ghillie Basan and Lee Craigie | Scran
00:44
Danger driver hit shocking speeds of up to 130mph in police chase - before stopping at McDonald’s
09:35
Video: Mark Brown convicted of murdering Leah Ware and Alexandra Morgan six months apart
04:42
Video: On the Box - TV for December 2022
07:37
Video: Keir Starmer attacks Rishi Sunak over tax-funded private schools
06:22
Video: Martin Lewis gives MPs a lesson in trust and disinformation
03:05
Video: Four-day working week UK - how would an extra day off affect your life?
03:05
Watch: ‘I’m converted!’ - our video journalist taste tests a sprout burger
03:05
Video: Tying the knot on a budget - Where’s the cheapest region to get married?
08:25
Video: Nurses’ strike explained - All the key questions answered
03:05
Video: Should Yorkshire pudding be part of a traditional Christmas turkey dinner?
03:05
Video: The Christmas Dinner: How much more expensive are these 11 festive lunch favourites?
01:00
Video: Online Safety Bill - what’s changing? All you need to know
01:00
Watch: China protests - Covid-19 policy and the situation explained
12:18
Interest rates Q&A: the rise explained and how it impacts you
01:00
Boardmasters 2023: how to get a ticket, line up with Liam Gallagher and key dates explained
01:27
COP 27: Who is Alaa Abd El Fattah and why is he in an Egyptian prison?
02:40
FIFA World Cup 2022: the things you can’t do in Qatar
03:32
Video: ‘Gets you off your seat’ - one star Gareth Southgate should unleash for England v Wales
24:27
Video: What does Beth Mead’s injury mean for England? | Would Leah Williamson have worn the One Love armband?
16:41
Video: ‘Brave’ England v Iran World Cup team selection rewarded and One Love rainbow armband debate
03:15
Video: ‘Mixed feelings’ - Giovanni van Bronckhorst Rangers exit explained as reason for poor form given
16:56
Video: FIFA Uncovered - meet filmmaker behind Netflix documentary as reason Sepp Blatter took part revealed
13:21
Watch: what impact are increased Women’s Super League attendances having on the game? | WSL Football Show
02:29
Video: ‘Furious, no way back’ - writer’s verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan
39:09
Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
03:02
Moment Boy George was greeted by his classic hit Karma Chameleon after I’m a Celeb exit
00:33
Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread
39:38
Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
02:44
Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter
01:00
Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week
01:00
What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin
42:02
Terrifier 2 reaction and our favourite gore-filled horror movies | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
03:05
Video: What we know about England’s last 16 opponents Senegal
03:05
Video: Paul ‘Tango’ Gregory on the World Cup experience so far
22:40
Video: England’s World Cup group stage verdict and Wales fan reaction | Football Talk special
00:00
Live from 11am: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - England v Wales build-up
03:05
Video: What life is really like in Qatar covering the World Cup - Rahman’s diary
16:52
Watch: England and Wales face crucial decisions before next World Cup games | Football Talk
03:05
Can England win a major trophy with Gareth Southgate as manager? World sports writers verdict
03:05