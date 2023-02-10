For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Showing Now | Podcasts

NationalWorld Team | 3 hours ago

Watch: Screen Babble - Happy Valley Finale, Pamela, a Love Story, The Gold and Scream Queens

Kelly, Alex and Steven return to keep you right on your viewing journey. In their chat about what they’ve been watching there are both recommendations and strong ‘avoids’ discussed. Steven has been watching That’s my Jam and we can confirm it definitely is not Steven’s jam...he was happier with The Detectorists. Alex is persevering with Shrinking to no avail, he’s watching Party Down in advance of a new series and of course, watched the Happy Valley finale. Kelly watched this too and they manage to take it apart with no spoilers - hooray! Kelly watched Pamela, a Love Story which she found kinda informative and Right Here, Right Now - the documentary about Fat Boy Slim’s big gig on Brighton Beach in 2002 and found it kinda lacking but good for nostalgia the deep dive this week Alex tells us all about The Gold, starting on BBC1 next Sunday night. Steven gives us the low down on Scream Queens on Disney+ - spoiler alert he doesn’t like the uber celeb appearances in this programme

Up Next

18:55

Listen: Uncovered - The impact of new voter ID laws

22:59

Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up

37:35

Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies

32:24

Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley

News

06:20

Watch: A Preston florist is celebrating her 61st Valentine’s Day in business

01:39

Listen: Moment ex-MP Jared O’Mara’s chief of staff called cops on him

03:05

Watch: Turkey/Syria earthquake - Tens-of-thousands of people still missing as situation turns more dire

03:05

Watch: Ultimate guide to Liverpool’s Hope Street - the ‘Best Street in the UK’

More News

17:35

Watch: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses UK MPs in Westminster speech

03:05

Watch: University student to discusses the impact of the strikes on learning

03:05

Daily commute: Drivers lose 101 hours a year sitting in traffic

00:16

Watch: Artist creates incredible 100ft sketch of Greta Thunberg on a beach – using two rakes

National World Explainers

01:18

Watch: Dating scammers made £88 million in 2022: Here’s what to watch out for and how to spot the tricksters

03:05

Watch: Cost of living - How to insulate and draught-proof your home

02:18

Watch: What is bed blocking and how is it impacting the NHS crisis?

03:05

Watch: Typical household could make around £500 selling unused goods

More National World Explainers

01:05

Watch: What to do if your flight is cancelled

03:05

Watch: Half of Brits are considering a career change

01:00

Watch: Bank accounts - How much could you get for switching?

03:05

Dr Hilary: A third of people not accessing NHS services for fear of overwhelming healthcare sector

Football and Sport

24:42

Video: Women’s Super League - Why Arsenal’s 0-0 draw is so shocking; can Man Utd bounce back against Spurs?

31:36

Watch: Football Talk - Manchester City allegations, Jesse Marsch sacking and Sheff Wednesday revival

03:05

Watch: Darts at the most popular stage it’s ever been after captivating World Championship final

28:25

Watch: Kick and Chase Six Nations Show - England agony, Scotland ecstasy and Welsh comeback delight

More Football and Sport

02:47

Watch: ‘Special connection’ - why Harry Kane’s record-breaking Tottenham feat may ‘boost new contract hopes’

19:50

Watch: ‘Keen’ - Declan Rice to Arsenal verdict plus why Everton was ‘good defeat’ | Chris Wheatley Show

36:34

Watch: Kick & Chase Rugby Show - Six Nations preview including England v Scotland

19:10

Watch: Football Talk - Transfer Window Fallout; Fernandez to Chelsea and Gordon to Newcastle; our best and worst picks

TV and Culture

03:05

Watch: What do you do to celebrate Valentine’s Day?

03:05

Watch: Brummies share the tattoos they regret the most

03:05

Watch: Valentine’s Day: Sweet treats to buy at Slattery Patissier and Chocolatiers | Episode 2

03:05

Watch: Happy Valley Finale - What do Hebden Bridge locals make of the programme as a whole?

More TV and Culture

03:05

Watch: Meals on a budget: Griddled courgette ribbons, chilli & feta

03:05

Watch: Happy Valley final episode: What are your predictions for the ending of BBC’s Happy Valley?

03:05

Valentine’s Day: We take a look around a Gateshead wedding venue - The Willows at the Woodmans | Episode 1

03:38

On the Box: What to watch this February? | Nolly, Funny Woman, Picard