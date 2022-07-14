Showing Now | Podcasts
What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room
This episode of the Reset Room’s is all about anxiety and how we can reduce its negative impact on our lives.
Host Kelly Crichton is joined by psychotherapist and founder of Mind-Springs.org Alistair Appleton, to discuss a particular area of his expertise, anxiety. Listeners may know Alistair as he is also a broadcaster, working on programme’s such as BBC’s Escape to the Country.
