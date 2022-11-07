For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Showing Now | Podcasts

NationalWorld Team | 8 hours ago

Working up an ‘Appetite for Adventure’ with Ghillie Basan and Lee Craigie

On this episode of Scran, Rosalind is joined by Lee Craigie and Ghillie Basan, who were part of this year’s sustainable food and travel project.

Appetite for Adventure was created to celebrate Scotland's Year of Stories 2022 and to promote sustainable active travel and food tourism through hostelling.

Hostelling Scotland teamed up with Adventure Syndicate for this project where Lee, an ex-professional mountain bike rider and Ghillie, a well-known cook and food author took on the North Coast 500 and experienced some of the finest locally sourced food and drink Scotland has to offer.

You'll hear all about their adventures on an alternative route, the amazing food and drink they consumed and why Ghillie, a non-cyclist has been converted.

Up Next

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special

27:05

Screen Babble: the inside track on what to watch and stream on TV - and what to avoid

20:42

Football Talk: Champions League reaction, Jurgen Klopp under pressure and England’s World Cup squad

News

03:05

Changing shopping habits: the ‘forgotten’ foods people are buying to help cut down on bills

04:57

COP27: Hunger striker Alaa Abd El-Fattah’s sisters pushes for release from Egypt jail

04:16

DJ held illegal raves on a bus, train, ferry and even inside a B&Q

03:05

Your views: Will Rishi Sunak be a good Prime Minister?

More News

00:42

‘Rashi Sanook’: Joe Biden mispronounces Rishi Sunak’s name

01:46

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer calls for General Election in PMQs

03:15

Keir Starmer takes aim at Suella Braverman’s rehire to Home Secretary

00:44

Danger driver hit shocking speeds of up to 130mph in police chase - before stopping at McDonald’s

National World Explainers

01:00

What is Mastodon? The social media site Twitter users are taking to

01:27

COP 27: Who is Alaa Abd El Fattah and why is he in an Egyptian prison?

03:05

Black Friday: Ultimate guide to getting a good deal

01:00

Global warming: why the global temperature should be 1.5 degrees Celsius

More National World Explainers

12:18

Interest rates Q&A: the rise explained and how it impacts you

11:06

‘Cabinet churn’ - the latest reshuffle at the Government’s top table explained

17:59

Striking Britain: analysis of the strikes disrupting the country

11:02

COP27: the importance of climate change summit explained

Football and Sport

02:34

‘The perfect moment’ - key date for Pep Guardiola as Man City aim to secure his future

17:54

Why a winter World Cup in Qatar won’t take off plus Midlands managerial chat | Football Talk

03:40

Champions League Round of 16 draw: reaction as English sides learn their opponents

02:31

Does Erling Haaland hold the key to Man City’s quest for Champions League glory?

More Football and Sport

11:03

What does future hold for benched Arsenal star Vivanne Miedema? | Women’s Super League Show

09:30

Are Women’s Super League facilities good enough? | Women’s Super League Show

02:40

FIFA World Cup 2022: the things you can’t do in Qatar

03:01

Unbeaten since the derby: Erik ten Hag influence starting to shine for Man Utd

TV and Culture

03:03

On the Box: what to watch and stream in November

01:00

What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin

42:02

Terrifier 2 reaction and our favourite gore-filled horror movies | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

37:02

Halloween Ends review, The Woman King reaction and this week’s new releases | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

More TV and Culture

02:44

Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter

39:38

Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

01:00

What’s on at the cinema: The Woman King, Amsterdam and Black Adam

41:02

Don’t Worry Darling, Jeffrey Dahmer reaction and films that give you the fear | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

03:05

How far can England go at the World Cup? | Box to Box Football Show

06:07

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar’s last shot at glory?

10:17

FIFA World Cup 2022: What will the World Cup in Qatar be like for travelling fans?

03:05

Can England win a major trophy with Gareth Southgate as manager? World sports writers verdict

More FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

04:33

Are England scraping the bottom of the barrel with their 55-man World Cup squad?

01:49

‘Most in-form’ - Man Utd star plays his way into England World Cup 2022 thinking

12:35

Which England fringe players should go to the World Cup? | Box to Box Football Show

11:36

Qatar 2022 World Cup: One player you’d pick from another nation to play for England