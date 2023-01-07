A couple unknowingly planned the same surprise engagement for each other on the same day - and even had identical ring boxes.

Flint and Sarah-Jean, who did not want their surnames revealed, proposed to each other while roller skating.

Video shows the couple skating along the sunny California coastline with their roller derby team before Flint, 32, gets down on one knee and proposes to Sarah-Jean, 34.

Then Sarah-Jean, a documentary photographer, does the same and proposes to Flint with the exact same ring box.

The couple, who lives in Orange County, California, USA, had both independently planned the same secret engagement on their favourite route to skate with their roller derby team.