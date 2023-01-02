Showing Now | TV and Culture
Baba Vanga predictions 2023: what are they, what were her previous predictions that came true in 2022?
Blind Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga, aka the ‘Nostradamus of Balkans’, died at the age of 84 in 1996. But she left behind notes outlining the visions she had of the years to come. She is thought to have predicted everything from the World Trade Center attacks in 2001 to Brexit in 2016. Baba Vanga is also said to have predicted events up until the year 5079. So with that in mind, here’s what she’s said to have predicted for 2023 and what she may have got right in 2022.
