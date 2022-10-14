Graham and Dave are back with their weekly dose of film reviews and reaction.

This week we review The Whale, have a look at the reaction to Terrifier 2 and chat the rest of the week's big releases such as Don't Worry Darling, Close, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Triangle of Sadness.

We also look at this week's film topic, which is: films we loved, but would never watch again.