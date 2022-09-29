Showing Now | TV and Culture
Cinema guide: Don’t Worry Darling, Smile and Moonage Daydream
It’s that time again where we take a look at what’s hitting the big screen this week.
Moonage Daydream is the brand new exploration of David Bowie’s creative, spiritual and musical journey, featuring never-seen-before footage.
We also review Don’t Worry Darling and Smile - a spooky movie perfect for Halloween.
