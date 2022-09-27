Cinema season is in full swing, as this year’s big horror hits and highly anticipated thrillers enter theatres across the country.

Not sure which films to catch this week? Don’t worry, as The Scotman’s self confessed film fanatics, myself and Dave Hepburn, are back to tell you what is hot and what is not on the big screen this week.

After looking at Jordan Peele’s latest offering Nope a fortnight ago, we’ve gone wild and visited the cinema more times than we care to admit so we can pack in as many reviews and reactions as possible for you.