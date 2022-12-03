A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies - then adopted another one that was due to be put down.

Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups and he decided to keep them all.

He then adopted another golden retriever named Buddy after a shelter was set to put him down.

Collin now has 13 fully-grown dogs, which include Buddy, Chloe, Sam, Chloe’s sister Emma and the nine pups; Rocky, Moose, Raider, Cowboy, Pumpkin, Sunshine, Missy, Angel, Callie.

Feeding the whole gang is hard work in itself. The dogs get through nine pounds in weight of dog food - every day.

This adds up to 10, 40-pound bags-a-month, with boys getting three scoops and girls getting two.