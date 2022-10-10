Join us as film fanatics Graham Falk and Dave Hepburn bring you the latest in our regular ‘vodcast’ (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic.

Films covered this week include Scandi horrors Speak No Evil and Hatching, along with Flux Gourmet, the latest strange treat from visionary director Peter Strickland.

We’re also casting an eye over Don’t Worry Darling, asking whether the film can escape the gossip that has followed stars Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh around the press circuit.