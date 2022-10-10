Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Showing Now | TV and Culture

Graham Falk | 4 hours ago

Don’t Worry Darling, Jeffrey Dahmer reaction and films that give you the fear | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

Join us as film fanatics Graham Falk and Dave Hepburn bring you the latest in our regular ‘vodcast’ (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic.

Films covered this week include Scandi horrors Speak No Evil and Hatching, along with Flux Gourmet, the latest strange treat from visionary director Peter Strickland.

We’re also casting an eye over Don’t Worry Darling, asking whether the film can escape the gossip that has followed stars Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh around the press circuit.

Up Next

01:00

What’s on at the cinema this week: Mrs Harris Goes To Paris and Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

02:19

The Bear on Disney + and Doctor Who: what to watch and stream in October | On The Box

31:30

The Retaliators review and The Dark Knight Cineworld 4DX | (Not) Everyone’s a Film Critic

01:00

Cinema guide: Don’t Worry Darling, Smile and Moonage Daydream

News

00:26

War in Ukraine: Explosions hit Kyiv and other cities

03:05

Cheap holidays 2023: How to spend less money when going away

00:08

Driver sinks car into concrete after ignoring road closure signs

03:40

Touring Turkey’s dangerous roads with the Mazda CX-60

More News

00:31

Shocking moment a danger driver sipped from gin glass before seriously injuring girlfriend in smash

01:50

Greenpeace protester gatecrash Liz Truss’ Tory Party Conference speech

01:20

Young man dices with death as he crosses railway tracks moments before train thunders past

00:17

Drone footage captures stunning close-up volcano eruption in Iceland

National World Explainers

01:23

Black History Month UK 2022: what is it about and what theme is it this year?

03:05

Energy bills: how to save money and what to do if you’re struggling to pay

03:05

Pound rate sinks to record low: What it means for household energy bills, fuel prices and goods

02:30

University Freshers’ Week 2022: Tips for students to stay safe

More National World Explainers

02:05

Energy bills: Four tips to save money on your bills

02:50

Energy bills: All you need to know about how much you will pay for your home in October

Football and Sport

05:22

Will Arsenal escape Group C of the UEFA Women’s Champions League? | Women’s Super League Show

06:13

How will England fare without captain Leah Williamson? | Women’s Super League podcast

01:01

Spurs in 60 seconds: Frankfurt stalemate gives hope ahead of Brighton test

11:36

Qatar World Cup 2022: Which player from another nation would you select for England?

More Football and Sport

12:10

Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans’ thoughts on a winter World Cup

03:16

Who are Manchester City’s closest Premier League title challengers?

02:56

Five things you need to know about the World Cup in Qatar | Football Talk Special

04:00

Who is likely to become the next Wolves manager after Bruno Lage sacked?

Podcasts

30:15

What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room

32:14

Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast

49:21

Learn how breathing can help change your life | The Reset Room

23:31

Women’s safety - has anything changed since Sarah Everard? | Uncovered

More Podcasts

39:45

The Body on Seaham Beach - part two | Testimony

35:01

The Body on Seaham Beach - part one | Testimony