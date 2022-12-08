Netflix’s Harry and Meghan documentary has officially landed.

The six-part series follows the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with the couple promising to reveal “the full truth” about their relationship with the Royal Family.

In the teaser trailer for the series, Markle explained: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story?”

TNM journalists have watched the first three episodes of the new Netflix documentary and bring you the five key moments.