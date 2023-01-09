Showing Now | TV and Culture
Watch: Get fit or fitter in January Episode Two - Tackling a Park Run in London
We meet people taking part in one of the first park runs of 2023 in London and speak to runners about why they take part and the benefits running brings. With the festive period now behind us and all of 2023 ahead of us, many people across the UK will be looking to get into shape as part of their new year resolution. This is episode two of three in a series of videos by W Fitness. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more.
