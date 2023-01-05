The team at W Fitness in Horsforth share their top tips for staying motivated while getting fit or fitter this year and demonstrate three basic exercises for you to try. With the festive period now behind us and all of 2023 ahead of us, many people across the UK will be looking to get into shape as part of their new year resolution. This is episode one of three in a series of videos by W Fitness. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more.