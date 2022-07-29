Register
Showing Now | TV and Culture

Alex Moreland | 6 hours ago

Marriage, Sandman and The Suspect: what to watch in August | On The Box

New month, new television: with the start of August comes a whole host of new offerings to look out for.

Here’s your guide to what’s on TV across August 2022, with a look at all the highlights across both terrestrial channels and the major streaming networks.

Alex Moreland rates the latest new releases including Sandman on Netflix, Marriage on BBC and The Suspect on ITV among many more.

