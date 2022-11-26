This is the moment Boy George was greeted by his classic hit Karma Chameleon as he walked into a five-star hotel after exiting I'm A Celeb.

The singer, 61, became the fourth campmate to be voted out of the ITV show on Tuesday (22 November). And he was met at the JW Marriott Resort & Spa on Australia’s Gold Coast by a rendition of his Culture Club classic.

Video shows well-wishers singing to George as he steps inside the plush Surfers Paradise hotel. The 80s icon then makes his way round the room and finishes with a hug for Matt Hancock’s girlfriend Gina Coladangelo, 45.