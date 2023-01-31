Showing Now | TV and Culture
On the Box: What to watch this February? | Nolly, Funny Woman, Picard
NationalWorld’s TV writer Alex Moreland gives you his top picks for what to watch this coming February. Nolly, a new three part drama on ITV X featuring Helena Bonham Carter and by Russell T Davies, looks at what happened with Crossroads Star Noele Gordon. The series begins streaming on February 2. Elsewhere, wea also look at Picard and Funny Woman. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more like this as well as all the latest news and explainers from the day's top stories. Thanks for watching.
