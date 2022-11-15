Showing Now | TV and Culture
Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread
The Shovels in Blackpool is giving away free garlic bread to mark the return of Peter Kay’s UK Tour.
Meanwhile, fans hoping to get tickets for the tour are facing long queues to access Ticketmaster.
People on social media have reported the queues being 65,000, 67,000 and even over 100,000 long. It is the first time Peter Kay has toured since 2010.
It comes after fans were left frustrated as O2 struggled to contend with the demand for the pre-sale on Thursday. The company said at the time that it was due to the “extraordinary demand” for tickets. It has now been announced that pre-sale tickets have sold out.
