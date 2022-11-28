The Scotman’s film fanatics Graham Falk and Dave Hepburn bring you the latest in our regular ‘vodcast’ (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic.

Films covered this week include new restaurant thriller The Menu, Netflix’s Florence Pugh hit The Wonder, horror hit Barbarian and many more.

We're also casting an eye over Martin McDonagh’s new dark comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin. The film has a 99% rating on popular film review site Rotten Tomatoes – but is it McDonagh’s best film yet?