We are less than 24 hours away from Valentine’s Day, the day most known for giving gifts to the ones you love. February 14 is tomorrow, and many people may be wondering what presents to buy for the significant people in their lives. Slattery Patissier and Chocolatiers in Greater Manchester is a family-run buisiness which began in 1967 and is known for its huge array of celebration cakes, desserts, and of course its variety of chocolate. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more like this as well as all the latest news and explainers from the day’s top stories. Thanks for watching.