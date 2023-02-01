Showing Now | TV and Culture
Valentine’s Day: We take a look around a Gateshead wedding venue - The Willows at the Woodmans | Episode 1
FollowWe take a look around The Willows at the Woodmans to talk all things weddings ahead of Valentine’s Day. We find out more about the venue and how they have seen people change their wedding plans with the cost of living crisis. This is the first video in a series of Valentine’s Day specials. So, stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more like this as well as all the latest news and explainers from the day’s top stories. Thanks for watching.
