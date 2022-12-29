It’s almost the end of 2022 - a memorable year with some fantastic TV shows.

We now focus on January 2023, and what better way to beat the new year blues than with some quality TV?

NationalWorld.com's TV critic Alex Moreland is back with his January must-see TV round-up across all major platforms, including The Last of Us, Welcome to Chippendales and the final series of BBC drama Happy Valley starring Sarah Lancashire.