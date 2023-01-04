Showing Now | TV and Culture
Watch: 10 of the best affordable city breaks
According to the travel association ABTA, one in two say holidays are even more important to them now than they were before the pandemic and in its new trends report, Travel in 2022, predicts this year will be all about the 'catch-up consumer'. Customers will be upgrading accommodation, booking longer stays and visiting more expensive destinations. But many will also be looking for something more affordable. So with that in mind, here’s a list of 10 affordable destinations you can visit in 2022.
