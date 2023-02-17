Watch: A look around the newly-renovated Manchester Museum

After a huge £15 million transformation, Manchester Museum is reopening to the public on Saturday February 18.

Part of the Universty of Manchester, Manchester Museum hopes to build greater understanding between cultures and bring to life the lived expereince of diverse communities through the addition of new permanent displays.

Within the museum's two-storey extension lies the brand new South Asia Gallery, Chinese Culture Gallery, Belonging Gallery and an Exhibition Hall which is currently housing the museum's opening exhibition, Golden Mummies of Egypt.