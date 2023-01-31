Showing Now | TV and Culture
Watch: Britain’s first vegan carvery
A restaurant has risked enraging meat lovers after launching what is believed to be Britain's first completely plant-based vegan CARVERY. The owners of The Barn in the village of Willey, Warks., say visitors are flocking from across the country to try their meatless Sunday lunch. Landlords Sarah Goodchild and Ben Stead-Davis, both 34, have been serving the 13-item roast dinner at their establishment throughout January. And it has proved such a hit with hungry vegans that people have been travelling hundreds of miles from as far as Wales and Stoke to sample the unique carvery.
