NationalWorld Team | an hour ago

Watch: Brummies share the tattoos they regret the most

The popularity of tattoos has been steadily increasing over recent years. One study showed that Birmingham is in fact the most tattooed city in all of England. However more tattoos can often lead to some regret later in life. So our team hit the streets of Birmingham to find out what tattoos people regret the most. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more like this as well as all the latest news and explainers from the day’s top stories. Thanks for watching.

