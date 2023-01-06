Watch: Cinema Guide - Babylon, Megan and Empire of Light

Here’s something to get your blood racing and your heart pumping. Megan is the new flick from the minds that made horrors like Annabel and the Black Key, this time they’re adding a modern twist to the genre that’s spooked us all for decades. The titular character is an artificially intelligent toy created by a doting aunt for her niece after her parents pass away, with some truly unnerving results.

Next - Empire of Light is a romance-drama with powerhouse British film director Sam Mendes at the helm. Olivia Colman shines as always alongside Colin Firth and Toby Jones, set on the south coast of England in the nineteen eighties, this one follows the birth of a romance that blossoms in a beautiful old cinema.

And last - Decadence, depravity, and outrageous excess lead to the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers in nineteen twenties Hollywood, in Babylon. With an all star cast including Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire, it’s clear to see why this has reached many movie buffs must see list for this month.